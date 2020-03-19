Marks & Spencer CEO announces new measures during Covid-19 outbreak

Marks & Spencer CEO Steve Rowe has announced measures the British retailer is taking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is transferring 4,600 roles from its clothing & home and Café teams to support its food team.

It is also implementing a new contact-free delivery experience for its clothing, home, flowers, hampers and wine orders, which will see orders left at doors and no hand-to-hand contact.

Increased hygiene measures are being taken across its store network and supply chain, including extra cleaning and additional colleagues for employees.

The companies fitters are still available to advise customers, but the retailer has paused its cubicle-based bra and suit fit services.

Additionally, the company said it is offering currency refunds to any Marks & Spencer Bank customers that are no longer able to travel due to Covid-19.

“Now, as ever, the entire M&S team - across our stores, our support centres, our warehouses and in our supply chain - is working tirelessly to deliver for our customers,” said Rowe. “This is only possible through the dedication of our colleagues and I would like to express my thanks to each and every member of the M&S family. I would also like to say a huge thank you to you - our customers - for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times.”