Marks & Spencer completes ‘Sparks Book & Shop’ rollout ahead of second lockdown

Marks & Spencer has rolled out its ‘Sparks Book & Shop’ online reservation service to all of its 566 food halls and larger stores ahead of the UK’s second lockdown on 5 November.

The ‘Sparks Book & Shop’ service allows customers to book a time slot to shop at the retailer for essential and non-essential purchases. Start times are allocated in 30-minute intervals and up to two people from one household can check-in at arrival.

The service will allow Marks & Spencer to manage the number of customers in-store and a counting app will be used to track customers who have not reserved a time slot to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Helen Milford, stores director at Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “With winter ahead, we know customers are increasingly concerned about queuing, so in response, we wanted to deliver a quick, digital solution to help them shop.

“Designed by our in-house tech teams - Book & Shop does just that, helping Sparks customers guarantee a slot at a time that suits them and removing the need to queue should there be one. Of course customers will always be able to visit M&S without a slot but we hope this is a small way we can help make things a little easier for our customers.”

‘Sparks Book & Shop’ was first trialled in 80 stores across Scotland and Wales due to the increased restrictions in those areas.