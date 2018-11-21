Marks & Spencer criticised of sexism over 'fancy little knickers' window display

UK retail giant Marks & Spencer has found itself in hot water after a photo of a window display at its Nottingham store was shared online and branded as "grotesque" and "vomit-inducing". A photo of the display window - which has been shared widely on social media - shows women’s ‘must-have fancy little knickers’ next to men’s suits described as ‘must-have outfits to impress’, which led many to accuse the retailer of reinforcing damaging gender stereotypes.

The photo of the window display was originally posted by Fran Bailey to a Facebook group called Feminist Friends Nottingham on Sunday, with the accompanying text: "Ok, M&S Nottingham, have we really not learned anything in the last 35 years? Or am I alone in finding this, their major window display, completely vomit inducing?"

Marks & Spencers in hot water over 'sexist' knickers display

The image was then shared on Twitter by FiLiA - the twitter profile of a large UK annual feminist conference. The display has since been covered up.

To be clear: @marksandspencer believe that the 'MUST HAVES' are:



For MEN: 'outfits to impress'



For WOMEN: 'fancy little knickers'



Imagine for a moment if those window displays were reversed.

Go on M&S .... we are watching.



PS Who signed this off? #sexist #marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/XOqLUSElgd — FiLiA (@FiLiA_charity) November 18, 2018

Fran Bailey told the BBC in an interview: "I think M&S using the slogan 'must-have' over Christmas fripperies is very distasteful when true necessities are lacking for many working and non-working people; the true necessities being warmth, shelter and food.

"I also feel very, very strongly about the representation of women as being preoccupied with fancy little knickers, whereas men are presented as powerful and needing to be impressive.

"We are surrounded by sexual images of both men and women. M&S are not by any means the only offenders but that particular window just epitomises everything that's wrong with current marketing and how far backwards we've gone."

Marks & Spencer rebuked the criticism, however, claiming that the wider context of the shop window displays shows varying representations of men and women, including ‘must-have outfits to impress’ for women.

The UK retailer said in a statement: "M&S sells more underwear, in more shapes, sizes and styles, than any other retailer, especially at Christmas. We've highlighted one combination in our windows, which are part of a wider campaign that features a large variety of Must-Have Christmas moments, from David Gandy washing up in an M&S suit through to families snuggling up in our matching PJs."