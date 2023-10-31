Marks & Spencer expands Jaeger to 20 more stores

Marks & Spencer has confirmed that Jaeger will open in another 20 of its stores across the UK, doubling the heritage fashion brand’s presence.

The move comes following a successful trial last year in 26 M&S stores, where Jaeger operated from its own dedicated space.

This autumn, Jaeger will be available in nine more stores across the UK from next month, including new stores in Thurrock, Essex, Brent Cross in London, and the Trafford Centre, with a further 11 shops to roll out in 2024.

The expansion will return the brand to locations “where it formerly had a strong presence,” M&S said in a statement, including Guildford and Exeter, and open in new areas such as Lisburn in Northern Ireland.

Suzi Avens, head of Jaeger, said: “This year we’ve worked hard to reposition Jaeger as a stylish and elevated independent brand that is proud of its heritage but set up for future success. Our expansion into a further 20 M&S stores across the UK, is the latest exciting step on the journey for Jaeger as part of the M&S family, demonstrating the continued confidence in the brand.

“We know our customers love to experience the timeless quality and immaculate cut of Jaeger products in store – whether it’s the premium feel of our cashmere jumpers or considered details in our dresses. So, we’re delighted to be able to offer Jaeger in more stores this season, allowing both customers who have cherished the brand for years or perhaps more recently discovered the new collection – to shop Jaeger both in store and M&S.com.”

Jaeger was acquired by M&S in January 2021 for 6 million pounds.