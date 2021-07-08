Marks & Spencer launches bookable group suit fittings

Marks & Spencer is now offering bookable suit fitting, including for groups, at 252 of its stores across the UK as the final restrictions on weddings are expected to ease in England on July 19.

The sessions take place with experienced Marks & Spencer menswear colleagues and follow the successful rollout of video consultations for bra fittings and furniture shopping over the past year.

Along with this new service, the retailer said it would continue to offer in-store walk-in appointments as well as a new online consultation service - with immediate video calls and virtual appointments.

Marks & Spencer menswear director Wes Taylor said customer interest in suits both online and in-store has picked up as restrictions have eased.

“We know our customers will be dressing more casually in the future which is why when they do purchase a suit - be it for a wedding, the races, a prom - we need to make it even easier, with services like bookable in-store suit fitting or our new online video consultations,” Taylor said in a release.