Marks & Spencer launches Clarks and Smiggle, expanding back-to-school offer

British department store Marks & Spencer has announced an expansion of its kidswear ‘Brands at M&S’ department, with the addition of footwear brand Clarks and school supplies retailers Smiggle and Hype.

Additionally, the retailer said it would also be welcoming Kickers and Jansport to its online e-commerce site.

Clarks will be launched through 27 UK-based Marks & Spencer stores, while Smiggle will be introduced at 60 locations and Hype in eight.

The new additions come as part of the retailer’s goal to build on its in-house back-to-school offering, it said in a release, through a curated choice of third-party brands.

“We’re really proud to be the UK market leader in children’s schoolwear, known for our trusted quality and everyday value,” said Neil Harrison, director of Brands at M&S.

Harrison added: “Back-to-school is a busy time for families and we want to make the shopping experience even easier for our customers by putting some of their favourite footwear and accessories brands, alongside our strong schoolwear offer.”