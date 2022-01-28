Marks & Spencer launches live shopping series targeting younger consumers

British retailer Marks & Spencer has announced the launch of Live Shopping through its website, bringing a new way to shop with the retailer and tapping into the growth in global e-commerce.

Facilitated by the retailer’s software partner Lisa, the weekly broadcasts will be hosted by an expert who will go into detail on collections, provide product demonstrations, answer questions through live chat and allow viewers to buy products as they watch.

Live Shopping aims to bring a new channel of communication with customers while continuing to drive brand awareness and gathering customer feedback.

The series will launch with a focus on Marks & Spencer’s recently established activewear brand Goodmove, on January 28.

In a release, director of Marks & Spencer’s online site, Stephen Langford said on the new experience: “It’s a global trend that responds to how customers are using social media - we all know how much more we’re scrolling and engaging with video content - at home or on the go. Live shopping puts our experts front and centre and gives them the ideal platform to share the Marks & Spencer point of difference.”

Alongside the stream, viewers will have access to a click and collect format and online video consultations for homeware and clothing.

The Live Shopping feature is the latest in a series of activations by the retailer aiming to provide customers with more seamless shopping experiences, with a number of initiatives already underway over the last 18 months. It comes as the retailer continues to look for ways to develop its e-commerce presence.