Marks & Spencer launches most sustainable back to school range to date

Marks & Spencer has launched its new back to school collection which it says is its most sustainable one to date following mounting consumer demand for more conscious options.

The retailer has switched to organic cotton across all knitwear, jersey, and sweats in its new school uniforms, and is also introducing sustainably sourced viscose, sustainably sourced trims - including sewing thread, buttons, and interlining - and more recycled polyester than in previous years.

Marks & Spencer’s hero item for the new range, a polo shirt, uses organic cotton fabric with interlining, threads and buttons containing recycled material. The company said it sells around 2 million polos each year.

The improved sustainability credentials come after demand from Marks & Spencer’s customers for more conscious fashion increased during the pandemic, with over 50 percent saying in a recent survey that they have become more aware of sustainable clothing options over the last year.

“We’re really proud to serve little ones who we know care about the big things, and as a major uniform retailer, we have a responsibility to keep working on making our offer more sustainable and kinder to the planet,” said Marks & Spencer head of kidswear Alice Duggan in a statement.

“This year we’ve got more recycled items than ever before, and we’re really pleased to be moving to organic cotton.”