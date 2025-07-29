Marks & Spencer launches one-year guarantee on kidswear

British department store Marks & Spencer has introduced a one-year quality guarantee on its kids clothing line as part of its ongoing Plan A sustainability strategy.

Through the agreement, customers of Marks & Spencer will be able to apply for a full refund within 365 days of purchase if a product does not meet the retailer’s standards.

With this, customers can request refunds on kidswear products with manufacturing and material defects. The guarantee does not cover issues associated with normal wear and tear, loss or accidental/deliberate damage.

The decision to implement such an offer comes as Marks & Spencer continues to incorporate “intelligent innovative design features” into its childrenswear range, including “growth proof hems”, adjustable waistbands and responsible or recycled fibres.

It further builds on the 100 day back-to-school extended returns policy Marks & Spencer launched last year, with similar protection now spanning across all kids clothing.

The guarantee forms part of the retailer’s Another Life strategy, launched in the summer of 2024, which in turn contributes to the Plan A sustainability values in place across all departments.

In a statement, Alexandra Dimitriu, kidswear director at Marks & Spencer, said the Plan A roadmap comes as the retailer moves towards a “more circular economy”, further underlined by the “hand-me-down quality” of its kidswear offering.

Dimitriu continued: “With an authoritative lead in quality, we’re going one step further to give our customers the confidence that any item of kids clothing they purchase, it made well and made to last and can be given Another Life when their children grow out of it. As a mum myself, I know just how important this is.”