Marks & Spencer-Ocado home delivery venture kicks off

Marks & Spencer has officially launched a home delivery service for the first time in partnership with Ocado.

The two British retail giants linked last year when Marks and Spencer bought a 50 percent share of Ocado's retail business for 750 million pounds.

From Tuesday, the entire Marks & Spencer food range is available to buy online, along with 800 of the retailer’s clothing and home products.

“Today Ocado Retail is bringing the best to your door with the launch of Marks & Spencer products exclusively on Ocado.com. This marks the culmination of over a year of hard work by everyone involved and I am so proud of everyone at Ocado Retail and our friends at Marks & Spencer for such a collaborative partnership,” Ocado Retail CEO Melanie Smith said in a statement.

“We are excited to be bringing the greatest range of products to loyal and new customers across the UK with the winning combination of the country’s fastest growing grocer and the nation’s most beloved food brand.

“We know this is the start of something special and as shoppers continue to move online at pace, we look forward to what the future holds.”