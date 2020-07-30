Marks & Spencer opens major Clothing & Home store at Giltbrook Retail Park

Marks & Spencer has opened a new Clothing & Food store in Nottingham Giltbrook.

It is the second major Clothing & Home store the retailer has opened this year and comes as it looks to create a store estate “fit for the new world” as part of its Never the Same Again programme outlined at its full-year results in May. As part of the transformation, Marks & Spencer has already closed 50 of its “ageing” legacy stores.

The store has also been set up with seamless digital technology to cater to the modern shopper. Customers at the new Nottingham Giltbrook store will be able to use the retailer’s updated app to access both the Sparks loyalty scheme and Mobile Pay Go - the retailer’s new checkout-free technology. The app has been downloaded over a million times since March.

The store has also been setup with Wifi, a Click & Collect desk and staff will use digital devices to look up orders and quickly collect customers’ parcels. The store is also the first Marks & Spencer clothing store to open with a Facebook page.

Helen Milford, the store’s director, said: “The need for the right shaped store estate has only been accelerated by this unprecedented time. Whilst it’s a challenging environment to open in, major openings such as Nottingham Giltbrook demonstrate how we’re adapting our portfolio to serve customers how they want to be served - digitally connected and seamlessly integrated with the online journey for those who shop online and collect in store.

“As we relocate and open stores our focus will remain making sure we’re digitally connected, in the right location for our family shopper and offering trusted value across Clothing and Food.”