Marks & Spencer outlines store reopening plans

Marks & Spencer is the latest British fashion company to announce plans to reopen its store network.

The retail giant will begin opening stores on 15 June, with “the majority” of its clothing space available from that date.

Fourth-quarter revenue at Marks & Spencer was down 2.6 percent, heavily impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, with the company estimating that cost and stock write downs caused by Covid-19 totalled around 212.8 million pounds.

The retailer now believes that it is well-prepared to begin reopening stores, noting that it has kept 600 of its food stores open during the UK’s lockdown and therefore has “extensive knowledge” of how to operate with the new health and safety measures.

New measures include a cap on customers who can be inside the store at any given time, hand sanitiser stations at entrances and exits, and clear safety signage. Clear perspex screens have been added to all tills and the limit for contactless payments has been increased to 45 pounds.

The stores will also see a number of changes to their usual services. All close-contact services, including bra fittings, suit fittings and kidswear footwear fittings, will be temporarily closed. The company said it has enhanced its bra fit tool on its website.

Fitting rooms will remain closed until further notice and the retailer’s refund policy will remain at 90 days. It will continue to offer its Click & Collect service to all stores.

Similarly, all cafes will remain closed to sit in, though some will offer coffee to go with contactless collection.

“I’ve never been prouder to be part of the Marks & Spencer team than over these past few months,” said retail operations director Andrew Walmsley in a statement. “Our store teams have been brilliant at implementing the necessary social distancing and hygiene measures to help customers shop our food, and we’ll be bringing those lessons and insights over to Clothing & Home.

“Preparation is now well underway for the 15th - from the installation of perspex screens at tills, to putting in new signage. Whilst shopping may feel different, there will still be the same great service and expert advice customers expect of Marks & Spencer, as well as more digital solutions to supplement the in-store experience – such as our enhanced online bra fit tool.”