Marks & Spencer ramps up store rotation programme, 16 new locations to open

Department store giant Marks & Spencer is accelerating its ongoing store rotation and renewal programme with a 300 million pound investment to be made over the course of the current financial year.

The funding will go into 16 new locations, the extension of nine existing stores and the renewal of 12 others, all of which will house the retailer’s latest format including wider aisles and modernised shelving.

Of the new locations, 12 will serve as food halls, two will be full line stores and two are to be outlets. The full line stores will be located in Bath Southgate and Bristol Cabot.

The latest round of store openings and renewals reflects what Marks & Spencer is a “significant acceleration in momentum in its investment across its owned estate”, with the retailer having signed 47 deals for new and renewed stores to open by FY28.

This figure could grow even more, however. In a release, the company said over 300 new locations were being considered for new stores across the UK, from Elgin to Exeter, hinting at continued growth of its retail network.

In a statement, Marks & Spencer chief executive officer, Stuart Machin, said: “We have a rigorous strategy to make sure we have the right stores in the right places, and this year we will deliver 37 new and renewed stores with the best of our Food, Fashion and Home and Beauty to our 32 million customers.”