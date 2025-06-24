Marks & Spencer relaunches select third-party brands online following disruption

British retailer Marks & Spencer has resumed the sale of certain third-party fashion brands months after it faced disruptions to its e-commerce platform caused by a cyber security breach.

The company has reintroduced the likes of Adidas, Columbia, Sweaty Betty, Lilybod, Girlfriend Collective, New Balance, Asics and Under Armour to its site, and noted that new products were being added every day.

Other third-party names, like Dune and Monsoon, are expected to return in the coming weeks. It has also now resumed orders for its gifting and entertainment category.

As the retailer continues to get back on its feet, it has further stated that its standard home delivery times have been reduced to five days for England, Scotland and Wales.

The retailer paused all of its online orders on April 25 after facing a cyber security incident that led to the temporary shuttering of its online operations and some of its backend systems.

At the time, Marks & Spencer had enacted “proactive management” of the ordeal, which is believed to have been a ransomware attack during which “some personal customer information” had been taken.

In the company’s latest financial report, it said it had been significantly disrupted by the incident, which is projected to cause a reduction in group operating profit of approximately 300 million pounds for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Most recently, Marks & Spencer’s technology partner Tata Consultancy Services denied responsibility for the breach, stating that none of its systems or users were compromised.