Marks & Spencer relaunches Sparks loyalty programme following cyber incident

Marks & Spencer has relaunched its online Sparks loyalty scheme weeks after the programme was put on pause due to a cyber security incident. The department store chain was left picking up the pieces after hackers accessed the back end of its online operations and stole customer data.

In the wake of the attack, which took place in April, the retailer was forced to remove or pause some of its online processes to protect colleagues, partners, suppliers and customers, with Sparks among the backend operations taken down. Over the weeks that followed, Marks & Spencer has slowly regained control and reintroduced certain elements of its business, including online shopping.

Now, Sparks is back and with it, the retailer is thanking customers for their support with treats and rewards redeemable through their personal hub. Among the gifts are that of belated birthday treats for customers who celebrated in May or June, as well as free coffees at branded cafes and rewards across Fashion & Home. A discount for colleagues will also be on offer.

Without explicitly addressing the cyber incident, Sharry Cramond, director of loyalty, fashion, home and beauty marketing, said in a statement: “Over the last three months, our colleagues have demonstrated real commitment and teamwork. At the same time, our customers have shown us fantastic support and loyalty. These extra Sparks rewards are a small gesture to say thank you.”

Earlier this month, the National Crime Agency (NCA) reported that four youths had been arrested for their suspected involvement in cyber attacks against Marks & Spencer and other British retailers. Three men and one woman were apprehended in their homes on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering and other accusations. All four individuals have now been bailed pending further investigation, the NCA announced on July 16.