Marks & Spencer reverses decision to open on Boxing Day

Marks & Spencer has decided to give employees Boxing Day off this year after originally planning to open 200 of its stores on December 26.

The retailer will now close all of its owned stores in the UK on Boxing Day, as well as its customer contact and distribution centres in Castle Donington, “so that as many colleagues as possible can spend time with family and friends across both the 25 and 26 of December.”

Last week, Marks & Spencer announced its longest trading hours to date with around 400 of its owned stores to stay open until midnight from December 21 to December 23. This compares to only 15 stores running until midnight on these dates in 2019.

Steve Rowe, CEO of Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “Throughout the pandemic, our colleagues have gone above and beyond to deliver for our customers and as we enter the busy festive season they are doubling down on their efforts once again to help our customers deliver the Christmas magic for their families and friends.

“That’s why in the run up to Christmas we are opening longer hours and have accelerated the launch of new digital services such as Sparks Book & Shop to help our customers prepare, but it’s also why we have taken the decision to close our operations on Boxing Day, so that our colleagues can enjoy more special time with their loved ones.

“This is a big decision, but it is absolutely the right one given the incredible effort everyone has made in the most challenging of circumstances.”