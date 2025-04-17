Marks & Spencer rolls out paper packaging for men’s essential range

Department store Marks & Spencer has carried out a packaging overhaul of its men’s essential range. According to the retailer, it has switched to paper packaging across the category, removing “almost 5.5 million units of plastic from its Clothing & Home business”.

Men’s socks, woven pyjama sets and almost 40 percent of men’s underwear lines are now available in FSC-approved paper packaging with paper hooks, the company reported, adding that these materials can also be recycled at home. The retailer then plans to roll out the packaging to additional products in the men’s essential range following trials this year, ultimately removing what it said would be “a further 3.5 million units of plastic”.

In a release, head of sustainability in Clothing & Home, Katharine Beacham, said: “We know we have a responsibility to do the right thing when it comes to our packaging by reducing unnecessary plastic. This one small change to our men’s essentials range will make a huge difference by removing over five million units of plastic from our supply chain. It also gives our customers the confidence to make more sustainable choices more easily when they shop with us, and trust that the M&S quality products they love are made, sourced and packaged with care.”