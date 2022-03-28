Marks & Spencer to expand store presence of Jaeger for SS22

Marks & Spencer has said it will be expanding the in-store presence of the Jaeger brand following a “successful UK store trial” which launched in October 2021.

The British label, which Marks & Spencer acquired back in January 2021, relaunched through the retailer as part of expanding its own-brand range business, contributing to the ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy.

Now, Jaeger will be launching in 14 Marks & Spencer stores throughout the UK and Ireland in April and May, offering up its new spring 2022 collection.

The selected stores will include a bespoke Jaeger section, consisting of curated collections, changing rooms and till points.

The expansion comes as Marks & Spencer reported a successful trial period for the brand at a few of its stores and through its online e-commerce site, with the retailer stating in a release that its growth marks “the next chapter of Jaeger as part of the M&S Family”.

Marks & Spencer’s MD, Fiona Lambert, said on the launch: “We’ve reimagined the brand, keeping Jaeger’s values but designing for today’s lifestyle. We have been delighted with the response from customers; from those who have cherished the brand for years, to those who have recently discovered our new collection.”