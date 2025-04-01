Marks & Spencer to invest 50 million pounds into North West retail estate

Department store giant Marks & Spencer has said it will be investing 50 million pounds into stores throughout the North West of England over the three financial years, with five new store openings among the plans. The company is also looking to update three of its existing stores with its new format.

The latest plans come as part of Marks & Spencer’s store renewal and rotation programme, which is currently aimed at ensuring it has the right stores in the right locations. The initiative is said to be “picking up pace as new and renewed stores are trading well”, a press release read.

In a statement, Will Smith, property director at Marks & Spencer said there was an opportunity in the North West to “continue investing in market-leading stores” as the company continues to “reshape for growth”. Smith commented: “Our pipeline of stores for 2025 demonstrates our continued investment in market-leading stores as we deliver our transformation priorities.”

A new full line store location is expected in Merseyside’s New Mersey Retail Park in Liverpool, subject to planning approval, while in Lancashire, the company’s Thornton-Cleveleys store will be replaced with a 16,000 square foot Food Hall. Similarly, the Bolton, Greater Manchester, store is also to undergo an extension.

Elsewhere, in Cheshire, the Gemini Retail Park site in Warrington has been redesigned to reflect a wider range of offerings, including a refreshed clothing and home area. This contributes to Marks & Spencer’s ongoing mission to have 180 “higher quality, higher productivity full line stores” offering clothing, home and food by FY28. A new outlet store is also planned for Warrington, and is forecast to open towards the end of summer 2025.