Marks & Spencer to open new store in Liverpool city centre

Marks & Spencer is set to open a new store in Liverpool One, a retail park in the city’s centre.

Scheduled to open mid-2023, the store is located in a former Debenhams unit, spanning 100,000 square metres over two floors.

Real estate firm Grosvernor said the new space will reaffirm the retailer’s commitment to Liverpool’s city centre.

The opening builds on Marks & Spencer’s national store rotation programme, which is centred around the concept of developing a store estate “fit for the future”.

As part of the location, the British chain will house a “next generation” Foodhall, as well as clothing and home departments, a café, a coffee-to-go section and an in-store bakery.

Speaking on the opening, Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management at Grosvenor, said: “The signing of M&S at Liverpool One is a great reflection of Grosvenor’s strategy of marrying the needs and wants of consumers to those of leading brands.

“Marks & Spencer is seeking modern space that allows it to deliver an enhanced experience for consumers, who themselves are searching for ever-greater choice and value.

“By working closely with the Marks & Spencer team, combining our consumer insight with theirs, we have created what we all believe to be a fantastic new store.”

The signing completes the evolution of the former Debenhams unit, and follows the announcement that Gravity Active Entertainment is creating a 10 million pound entertainment experience on the remaining upper two levels.