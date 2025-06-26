Marks & Spencer to unveil new store concept in Merry Hill

Department store giant Marks & Spencer has tapped Merry Hill in the West Midlands as the location to unveil its latest store concept. It will be the first location of the retailer to offer a newly designed standalone café.

The 93,000 square foot store, due to open late 2025, will also house a full fashion collection across womenswear, kidswear and menswear, as well as larger home and beauty departments and a refreshed Foodhall.

At the shopping centre, Marks & Spencer will be consolidating its offer from two current units into one larger space, making it a “key anchor tenant” for Merry Hill, according to Graeme Jones, executive director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE.

Jones added: “The last couple of years have been transformational for Merry Hill, and agreeing with M&S to invest in the destination means we’re carrying that momentum forward. They have a strong legacy here and the move into one store will provide them with a great platform for growth which will also benefit the centre as a whole, particularly our customers.”

Over the last few years, Marks & Spencer has been rejuvenating and expanding its UK store estate, investing in regions that show promise while unveiling refreshed store designs that cater to the evolving demands of its consumer.