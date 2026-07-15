Marks & Spencer unveils renewed retail blueprint for fashion and home categories

Amid an ongoing store renewal strategy, Marks & Spencer has now revealed a new blueprint for its Fashion, Home and Beauty floors at its Pantheon flagship location on Oxford Street, London.

The store will serve as a test and learn site, trialling new features before they are then rolled out across the wider retail network. A similar process has already been implemented among Marks & Spencer’s Food category, and will now be extended to the retailer’s broader offering.

At the Pantheon location, which has remained operational while work was underway, the two upper floors have been refreshed to showcase the company’s menswear, kidswear, lingerie and home collections in dedicated zones.

Marks & Spencer Pantheon store on Oxford Street. Credits: Marks & Spencer.

A new bespoke suiting location further allows customers to purchase made-to-order suiting, while a Body Shop lingerie room and a Babywear room have also been introduced.

Marks & Spencer Pantheon store on Oxford Street. Credits: Marks & Spencer.

Within a space accented by the retailer’s signature green and neutral colour palette, the store also houses refreshed product displays, digital screens, and a Click & Collect experience.

The Pantheon site is one of six locations being renewed by Marks & Spencer this year, alongside four new store openings.

Marks & Spencer Pantheon store on Oxford Street. Credits: Marks & Spencer.

Speaking on the latest update, chief executive Stuart Machin said the flagship is where the company is “testing how we make shopping our ranges easier, more curated and more inspiring, from clearer product moments to how the store looks and feels overall”.

Machin added: “It’s a good example of our strategy to protect the magic and modernise the rest, holding on to the quality, style and value people know and trust us for, while making the experience more modern.”

Marks & Spencer Pantheon store on Oxford Street. Credits: Marks & Spencer.

Marks & Spencer Pantheon store on Oxford Street. Credits: Marks & Spencer.