Marks & Spencer warns of post-Brexit price hikes in Northern Ireland

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman has warned of possible price hikes for customers in Northern Ireland due to post-Brexit customs checks.

Currently, products sent to Northern Ireland from Great Britain are subject only to ‘light-touch’ checks under a grace period. But that is set to end in September.

Speaking to Radio Four's Today Programme, Norman said full customs checks would be “business destructive” and could lead to higher prices.

He said the extra checks could also mean less choice for Northern Ireland customers, and said the retailer had already cut certain Christmas products in the country.

“This Christmas, I can tell you already, we're having to make decisions to delist products for Northern Ireland because it's simply not worth the risk of trying to get it through,” Norman said.

“We've already made that decision. We're waiting to see how serious it's going to be but if it's anything like southern Ireland, and at the moment it's set to be, then it's going to be very, very serious for customers.”