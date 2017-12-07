Marni reopens Shanghai boutique

Marni has reopened its Shanghai boutique on Mainland China at Shanghai's Reel Department Store. To celebrate the grand reopening of their boutique, they had their first ever Marni Christmas Carnival. In total, the brand has 15 stores throughout China.

In honor of the event, Marni launched a line of puppets called "Marni Visitors," a range of puppets commissioned from Colombian artists. A portion of the proceeds are donated to children's charity Piccolo Principe.

In addition, five limited-edition trunk bags were also designed for the Christmas Carnival.

Marni has been undergoing an era of transformation since new creative director Francesco Risso took over from founder and designer Consuelo Castiglioni last year. The designers first collection was met with mixed reviews, but he's trying to take the criticism to improve upon the collections. The 33-year-old designer, who was formerly designer of Prada womenswear, has his work cut out for him following in the footsteps of Marni's acclaimed founder, but he slowly seems to be finding his footing.

photo: via Marni.com