Mars The Label opens first US distribution center in Ohio

British fashion brand Mars The Label has opened its first United States distribution centre, in Ohio, giving the Manchester-based label local inventory in one of its fastest-growing markets and next-day delivery across the mainland US.

The brand is framing the move as a service upgrade for American shoppers, who will now receive orders on next-day timelines comparable to the UK, with express options for Alaska and Hawaii. Styles that sell out stateside can be fulfilled from the brand's UK warehouse, improving availability across both markets.

Founded by Arianna Ajtar in her family home in 2016, Mars The Label has grown into an eight-figure, female-run business known for body-contouring silhouettes and statement pieces, with a customer base it calls "Mars Girls" and a celebrity following that includes Khloé Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.

"The States have always been a key part of our business, from the people we work with and the events we do to our Mars Girls in the States," said Ajtar in a statement. "It felt like a natural progression to offer our US customers the same fast next-day delivery we offer in the UK."

The Ohio centre marks the brand's first physical footprint outside the UK and its most significant operational investment in the US market to date.