Marshalls debuts first-ever online store

Marshalls has finally joined the world of e-commerce. With over 1,100 stores in the U.S. and Canada, retailer has been a fan-favorite for selling off-price clothing, accessories and home goods for decades. Now, Marshalls is bringing its same discount finds online.

The retailer has been owned by parent company TJX Companies since the mid-nineties. TJX brands T.J. Maxx and Sierra both currently have e-commerce stores.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime," Mark DeOliveira, executive vice president of TJX digital U.S., said in a statement. "This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way."

The Marshalls e-commerce site launched with the same categories available in-store: womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, footwear, home goods, accessories and beauty. These categories are filled with its own assortment of merchandise, just as every brick-and-mortar Marshalls store has its own mix of products.

The online store currently offers off-priced products from luxury designers such as Alexander McQueen, Dior, Gucci and Fendi.

Marshalls.com offers easy returns either by mail ore in-store. The online store also features digital-facing initiatives such as gamified mobile shopping feature "Swipe to Shop," which allows customers to quickly view and sort items by swiping left or right depending on whether they want to buy or save for later. Marshalls has also created curated shops like the Fall Style Shop or Made in Italy, as well as Influencer + Shopper Finds to help customers find style inspiration.

