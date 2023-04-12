Martin Katz celebrates move to Beverly Hills’ Fred Hayman building

Beverly Hills based jeweller, and designer Martin Katz opened the doors to its new location in the infamous yellow Fred Hayman building on Canon Drive, moving away from its former boutique on Brighton Way.

The idea is to redefine personal one-on-one shopping experiences with clients, which will be possible in the intimate luxurious environment of the penthouse suite on the top floor of the building.

This specific location will additionally promote the Martin Katz lifestyle brand that is under development by marketing agency Prominent Brand + Talent.

To celebrate this milestone, the jeweller offers exclusive jewellery pieces and will host a series of special events this season.

Katz himself said in the press release: “Our new location with its beautiful terrace offers a less formal and uniquely comfortable setting to enjoy a special jewellery experience, like no other. My hope is that our penthouse will not just be a place to shop, but also become a social destination in itself.”

Martin Katz has made a name for himself for over three decades now, being one of the first independent designers to equip celebrities with his jewellery creations.

This new location is an homage to these times, the golden era of Beverly Hills.