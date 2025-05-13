Martin Martin opens debut store in Paris

Fashion brand Martin Martin, founded by Capucine Martin in 2019, has opened its first boutique in Paris.

Located at 95 rue de Seine in the heart of the historic and vibrant Saint-Germain-des-Prés district, Paris 6th, the space has been designed to reflect the timeless spirit of the Martin Martin brand.

Martin Martin Paris store Credits: Martin Martin

The boutique’s interior by architect ARGIA and visual artist Arnaldo Olivier aims to offer a “multi-sensory journey” from the herringbone parquet flooring and theatrical drapes to gilded finishes, mirrored surfaces, and a striking artistic installation on a lacquered wall.

Described as a “true jewel box,” the boutique offers a unique experience blending fashion, art, and Parisian sophistication, which the brand states invites clients “to explore and try on the brand’s collections in an intimate, refined setting”.

Martin Martin Paris store Credits: Martin Martin

Martin Martin Paris store Credits: Martin Martin