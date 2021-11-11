Marylebone Christmas lights switched on by Martin and Roman Kemp

On November 10, Marylebone village hosted its annual Christmas lights and shopping event Merry Marylebone.

Spectators watched as Martin and Roman Kemp switched the Christmas lights on.

Merry Marylebone was organised and funded by The Howard de Walden Estate in aid of Mind in Brent, Wandsworth and Westminster, a mental health charity which supports people in local communities to rebuild their emotional wellbeing.

Over 60 brands such as RIXO, Mejuri, Ottolenghi, Dinny Hall and Paul Smith offered experiences and promotions, such as in store drinks, gifts with purchases and in store activities for shoppers.

The event featured live music, food and drink, wreath making, live illustration, musicians, a Satan’s Grotto, and fairground rides.

Mind in Brent, Wandsworth and Westminster hosted a stall that was led by Portugal Prints, a therapeutic arts program. A luxury Tombola featuring 50 gifts donated by local retailers raised funds for the charity.

“I’ve seen just how positive the work that Mind does and what a vital support their services are to those who might be alone this Christmas or find this time of year difficult,” said Roman Kemp. “I’m genuinely thrilled that the local branch of Mind in Brent, Wandsworth and Westminster have been chosen to benefit from the Marylebone Village Christmas Lights Switch on and campaign this year.”