Marylebone Village adds brands ahead of Christmas

The Howard de Walden Estate, which owns and manages holdings across Marylebone Village, has secured a number of new brands including luxury womenswear brand, The Hour, to enhance its Christmas offering on London’s Marylebone High Street and its surrounding streets.

The Hour, which creates contemporary pieces for the fuller figure, will be joined by high-end handbag brand Stacy Chan, handmade all-in-one travel accessories brand Mantidy, and Pan Asian restaurant, Oka. In addition, there is also a new dog daycare/grooming and café concept, Mr and Mrs Small.

Jenny Casebourne, retail and leisure director at The Howard de Walden Estate, said in a statement: “It’s excellent to welcome these new arrivals before Christmas. We believe there’s no better place in London for a festive shop than Marylebone Village.

“The High Street is a unique place and a great neighbourhood to get into the Christmas spirit whether you’re looking for beautiful and imaginative gifts or somewhere special to eat and drink.”

To celebrate its enhanced Christmas line-up, Marylebone Lane will be hosting a shopping event on December 5 from 5-8pm with free activities, live music, gifts, and special discounts.

Image: courtesy of Marylebone Village