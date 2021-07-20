Marylebone Village gets fashion boost

The Howard de Walden Estate has confirmed two new leasing deals with London-based fashion brand, Rixo and tailoring-focused menswear brand, Anglo-Italian Company joining Marylebone Village.

Womenswear brand Rixo has secured a 1,000 square foot store on 27 Marylebone High Street, while menswear brand Anglo-Italian Company will open its second location in London in a 630 square foot space.

This is in addition to French fashion retailer, the Kooples, moving from 95 Marylebone High Street to 110 Marylebone High Street, increasing the size of its space from 1,250 to over 2,000 square foot.

Jenny Casebourne, retail and leisured director at Howard de Walden, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce that these exciting new names will be joining Marylebone Village, reflecting the area’s enduring appeal as a key retail destination in London. It’s been wonderful to see so many visitors returning in recent months, making the most of physical retail and dining out.

“These signings include a strong mix of carefully curated established brands alongside new, independent brands, to enhance the already fantastic offer for our visitors, local residents and other tenants alike, while complementing Marylebone Village’s distinctive feel.”

Howard de Walden Estate is the owner of approximately 850 buildings in a 92-acre area of Marylebone, London, spanning residential, office, medical, retail and leisure, and education sectors.