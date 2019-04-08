Master Debonair announces expansion plans

Independent menswear retailer Master Debonair is expanding its East Boldon flagship store into a three-floor shopping experience, following the acquisition of the building adjacent to its current store.

The move is part of the menswear brand’s plan to create the “ultimate gentleman’s showroom” and will allow the retailer showcase its extended own brand range as well as sartorial styles from three-piece suits to overcoats, footwear and accessories.

Eve Whitaker of Master Debonair, said in a statement: “Work is well underway at our East Boldon store after acquiring the property next door. Our new showroom is set to be the ultimate man cave and will offer a completely brand new in-store experience for our customers. We have lots of ideas in the pipeline, with more to be revealed over the coming weeks.”

Master Debonair, which was founded by husband and wife team Simon and Eve Whitaker three years ago, recently opened a new store in London at 49 Commercial Street, as well as a new website to strengthen its online sales.

The company currently employs 30 people across its North East signature store and head office, where its private showroom, offices and distribution centre are also based.

The expanded East Boldon flagship store is expected to open in May.

Images: courtesy of Master Debonair