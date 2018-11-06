Master Debonair to open in London

Independent menswear retailer Master Debonair, based in the North East of England, is set to open its first London store this month, ahead of an expansion plan to open further stores nationwide in 2019.

The new store, located at 49 Commercial Street in Shoreditch, will open on November 16 and will feature Master Debonair’s entire range of suits, overcoats, footwear and accessories.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Simon and Eve Whitaker just over two years ago, the award-winning company now employs 25 people across the North East store and head office, where its private showroom, offices and distribution centre are based.

Eve Whitaker of Master Debonair, said in a statement: “Master Debonair has grown rapidly from a standing start in just over two years to a nationally-loved brand, with customers travelling to our East Boldon store from as far afield as Northern Ireland or Brighton.

“They come to experience not just our collection but the Debonair way of doing things – we believe everyone can feel great in the right-fitting clothes and have traditional family values that come through in our store experience.”

Independent menswear retailer Master Debonair plots retail expansion plans

The debut London store will add to its signature North East store in Sunderland, and the further store roll-out planned for 2019, is expected to increase Master Debonair’s current turnover from 2 million pounds to 6 million pounds in 2019, said the company.

The independent retailer has also credited e-commerce for fuelling its growth, after investing into digital marketing with an in-house styling team and photography studio in recent months. While its social media continues to drive brand awareness with TV celebrity Pete Wicks fronting its most recent campaign, and Master Debonair’s own Sartorial Seven starring in its social content.

As well as expanding its retail presence, Master Debonair is also launching its own-brand three-piece suit collection, which will initially launch only in its own stores.

Eve Whitaker added: “After spending a lot of time at Pitti Uomo show in Florence researching menswear trends and fabrics, we will launch our own Master Debonair brand suits next month.

“We have also recently introduced children’s suits, home and giftware and dog accessories due to customer requests, and are now seeing more women come in for our classic tailored suits too which is exciting.”

The London store will open on 16 November.

Image: courtesy of Master Debonair