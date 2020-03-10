Matalan launches new brand positioning campaign

Value fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has unveiled a new brand position under the strapline ‘Real Life Ready’ as it looks to celebrate bringing a sense of style to the everyday.

Described as the biggest rebrand in the retailer’s 35-year history, the campaign, which launched on TV over the weekend, features a new 60-second advert that shows a colourful mix of real-life scenarios, from a Mum on the school run and at work, a woman at an exercise class, and a couple getting ready for a date night.

The new creative direction has been created by McCann Manchester and marks a “step change” for the business, by showcasing Matalan as a retailer that can be related to, as well as offering a more confident outlook for the brand.

Jason Hargreaves, chief executive officer at Matalan said in a statement: “Since our foundation 35 years ago, Matalan has been proud and passionate about offering real value and quality to all our customers, it’s what we do each and everyday.

“Our new brand positioning, ‘Real Life Ready’ encapsulates this commitment brilliantly. You will be seeing a bolder, more confident Matalan, one that will resonate with both existing and new customers alike.”

Richard Aldiss, managing director at McCann Manchester commented on the campaign: “Real Life Ready is feisty and confident in its tone. The aspirational realness is rooted in brand truths and the retailer’s core value and quality messages shine through. We are positive it will demonstrate empathy with the audience and build brand love.”

Matalan’s ‘Real Life Ready’ is a fully integrated and multifaceted brand strategy that will be launched internally and externally across the retailer running across press, digital, cinema, social, owned channels and in-store POS.

Image: courtesy of Matalan