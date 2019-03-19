Matalan launches own-brand beauty collection

Matalan, known for its affordable fashion, is branching out into beauty with the launch of its own-branded make-up collection, Beauty Collective, with everything under 10 pounds.

The Beauty Collection aims to offer beauty essentials, “whether you’re into barefaced beauty or a dedicated follower of glam, we have contour kits, shimmering bronzers and slick glosses to satisfy every mood,” explains the retailer on its website.

The 15-piece range of make-up including lipsticks, lip glosses, lip liners, mascara, eye pencils and pens, liquid highlighters, brow kits, eye quads and palettes, bronze palettes and sculpting kits, as well as five makeup brushes, press on nails in three nail shapes and 20 shades of nail polish.

The hero products includes the mousse lipstick, which is available in 10 shades and features “supercharged technology” to give a rich, flawless, evenly toned and intense look, while the 4 pound liquid highlighter aims to give the “ultimate Hollywood golden glow,” and the ‘Back to Basics’ eyeshadow palette offers 12 universal shades for just 8 pounds.

The make-up line will be available in selected Matalan stores online including Cardiff, Dundee, Harlow, Leicester, Liverpool, Middlesborough, Newcastle, Plymouth, Preston, Romford, Sheffield, Southend, Swindon and Walsall.

Prices for Matalan’s Beauty Collection ranges from 2 pounds for eye pencils and lip liners and to 8 pounds for 12 shadow eye palettes.

Matalan follows in the footsteps of other fashion retailers who have launched their own beauty lines including Primark, H&M, Asos, Boohoo and Amazon’s Find.

Images: courtesy of Matalan