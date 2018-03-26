Matalan pushes forward with international expansion

Budget fashion and lifestyle retailer Matalan has opened two stores in Gibraltar and two in Malta this month, ahead of further openings planned across the Middle East by the end of the year.

Matalan opened its first international franchise store in Jordan in 2010, and has slowly opened stores across the Middle East, including Dubai and throughout the UAE, and in 2018, it will open further store in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Armenia and Bahrain, with plans in the pipeline for entry into new countries in 2019.

The latest openings in Gibraltar and Malta have created more than 80 jobs within their area, states the British retailer, and takes the total number of the group’s international franchise stores to 29.

Matalan’s international director, Damian Hopkins, said: “Matalan’s great product offer, harnessed with our outstanding value for the family and home, give us a unique proposition which often isn’t very well catered for in many countries.

“As a result our international stores are performing very well, and we are delighted to be bringing this outstanding quality and value to modern families across the globe.”

Images: courtesy of Matalan