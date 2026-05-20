Matalan reportedly eyeing Irish retail debut

British department store Matalan is believed to be eyeing a retail debut in Ireland amid broader store expansion plans currently underway.

According to The Times, the retailer has tasked Savills with exploring potential sites across Ireland, with a particular focus believed to be on retail parks. The media outlet said no specific deal has yet been made.

Matalan currently operates around 270 stores throughout the UK and internationally, a number that has continued to grow since the launch of a 25 million pound retail expansion and store refurbishment programme last year.

In March, the company announced a further commitment from an investor consortium for 25 million pounds in additional funding, with which it intends to accelerate growth in key areas, such as product development and physical stores.

The ongoing strategy is being overseen by Henrik Nordvall, who was appointed chief executive officer in October 2025 on the expectation of delivering on strategic shifts by leveraging his UK retail leadership experience.