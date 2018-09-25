Matalan to open new store in Belfast City next month

UK fashion and homeware retailer Matalan plans to open a new store at Belfast’s CastleCourt next month that the company said, will create more than 50 jobs. Matalan currently operates 227 stores across the UK in addition to 25 overseas franchise stores. The new Belfast store will be Matalan’s first city centre location in Ireland.

Commenting on the new store set to open next month, a Spokesperson from Matalan said in a statement: “We’re really delighted to be investing in CastleCourt and in Belfast City Centre. This is a landmark Matalan store in an outstanding location and we’re excited by the opportunities that this new store will bring.”

Located on Royal Avenue in the heart of Belfast, CastleCourt is one of the largest shopping centres in Northern Ireland, attracting more than 12 million visitors every year.

“Matalan’s decision to open a substantial new store in CastleCourt demonstrates the centre’s appeal and investment potential,” added Michael Wright, Director, Asset Management at CastleCourt owner Wirefox.

Matalan has four out-of-town fashion and homeware stores in Northern Ireland.

