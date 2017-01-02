​Matchesfashion to open debut standalone store for Raey

- Vivian Hendriksz |
MatchesFashion is set to open its first standalone store for its in-house fashion brand Raey. The luxury fashion retailer aims to open a separate store for its own clothing brand next spring in Notting Hill.
Raey, which is designed by former Christopher Kane creative director Rachael Proud, offers minimalist, androgynous yet functional garments for men and women, with prices ranging from 85 pounds for a simple t-shirt to 1,200 pounds for a shearling jacket. The move comes as Matchesfashion continues to focus on expanding its reach both online as well as offline.
Co-founder of Matchesfashion, Tom Chapman, said that in spite of the current growth seen within the digital world, physical stores are set to remain an essential part of retail as they offer customers a unique shopping experience and act as a showroom in an interview with the Telegraph. In order to continue attracting customers to its stores, Matchesfashion hosts parties at London townhouse in Marylebone, as well as private shopping events for loyal customers.
"You can have maybe a thousand visitors to a shop but you can attract a million to a website in a very short timeframe," he said.
Photo: Raey, MatchesFashion website
