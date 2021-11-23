Matilde Jewellery opens seasonal pop-up in London

Online, sustainable fine jewellery brand Matilde has opened its first retail store in Soho’s Ham Yard Village to showcase its earth-friendly collections in the run-up to Christmas.

The pop-up is open until December 24 and features Matilde’s jewellery collections for both men and women, crafted from 100 percent recycled precious metals including 14k yellow and white gold and lab-grown diamonds.

In addition to allowing customers to see the jewellery in person for the first time, Matilde will also offer events including bookable ear-piercings, drinks evenings with the brand’s founder, Matilde Mourinho, as well as 1-2-1 styling experiences.

Image: courtesy of Matilde Jewellery

Commenting on the opening, founder Matilde Mourinho said in a statement: “The experiential space launch marks one year in business for Matilde Jewellery, and I could not be prouder to see the brand come to life in a brick-and-mortar space and have the opportunity for customers to be up close and personal with the brand.”

The retail space will feature all four of the brand’s collections including the newly launched Matilde Men’s, with lab-grown diamond pieces starting from 60 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Matilde Jewellery

Mourinho added: “Since the brand launched, it was vital for me to understand and know my customers. Not only does the store offer those a chance to see the collections in person, but it also offers me the chance to understand who the Matilde customer is, and what they want from an eco-friendly brand like mine.

“Bringing the Matilde collections offline and enabling customers to see, touch and try on the pieces means that more people will be able to see just how beautiful and stylish that sustainable fine jewellery can be – all without breaking the bank.”

Matilde Jewellery pop-up is located at Ham Yard Village, 34 Great Windmill Street, London.

Image: courtesy of Matilde Jewellery