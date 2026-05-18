Max&Co. opens London flagship with a new immersive vision

Contemporary Italian fashion brand Max&Co., part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, has opened its first UK flagship in London.

Located on Regent Street, the Max&Co. London flagship has been designed to be “more than a retail space,” but rather an immersive environment to express the brand’s “culture and spirit,” explains the Italian label in a statement.

Spanning 2,637 square feet over two levels, the store highlights the brand’s “new vision,” with an experience-led retail strategy, evolving the store beyond traditional retail by placing a focus on “versatility and community”.

Max&Co. London flagship Credits: Max&Co.

While the ground floor has been designed to reflect the global Max&Co. retail identity, with industrial accents, cement-effect stoneware, glossy white parquet floors, and metal gridwork, punctuated by flashes of the brand’s signature red, the upper level allows the store to be transformed into a social and cultural hub, inspired by London’s creative community.

The flexible, event-driven environment features a Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa alongside adaptable lighting and sound systems, to cater for the brand’s programme of events and activations throughout the year.

“The opening of the first standalone store in the capital represents not only a strategic milestone, but also a powerful showcase for this evolving aesthetic and attitude,” added Max&Co.

Max&Co. London flagship Credits: Max&Co.

Max&Co. London flagship Credits: Max&Co.