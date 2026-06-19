May sales boosted by hot weather and promotional activity

Sales across the UK welcomed a marginal uptick in May, as promotional activity and hot weather boosted activity for online retailers and department stores, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Volumes were up 1.2 percent over the month, on the back of a 1 percent decline in April, and 3.2 percent over the year to May. During the three months to May, volumes increased 0.4 percent compared to the three months prior, and were 1.4 percent above the same period last year.

Figures remained below pre-pandemic levels, however, dropping 0.4 percent compared to February 2020 volumes.

Non-food stores, including department, clothing, household, and other categories, were said to have performed particularly well, with volumes rising 1.2 percent. For department stores, sales volumes were up 2.7 percent over the three months, the largest rise since September 2024.

In contrast, clothing and textile retailers saw flatter performance. During the month alone, sales dropped 0.2 percent, but were up 0.3 percent over the three months. Activity for this category was significantly stronger online, where sales increased 5.3 percent over the month, and 3.9 percent over the three months.

Overall online spending values rose 3.4 percent when compared to the three months to February 2026, and 9.8 percent compared to the same period last year. On a monthly basis, online sales rose 3.3 percent.

In a statement, Jacqui Baker, head of retail at RSM UK, said: “While it’s positive to see an uplift in retail sales and consumer confidence remained steady at -23 in June, there’s still a lot of uncertainty and caution among households.

“The start of the World Cup should help to lift spirits and will go some way in encouraging people to spend, but what’s desperately needed is greater certainty.

“If the deal between the US and Iran holds up, and oil and fuel prices continue to come down, lessening the risk of interest rate hikes, this should provide a slightly better outlook for consumer spending.”