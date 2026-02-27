Mayor of London approves Oxford Street pedestrianisation plans

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has given the green flag to pedestrianisation plans for London’s Oxford Street following a second consultation addressing local traffic diversion.

Transport for London (TfL) has now been instructed to move forward with a proposal to remove traffic between Great Portland Street and Orchard Street. The move will extend blockades already implemented in part of the area, with a full halt on vehicles expected to be enacted by September.

Proposals will still allow a limited amount of traffic to cross from sidestreets, yet the majority of the central shopping area will become pedestrianised. Work will start over the coming months, and is anticipated to continue until 2027.

Khan had first introduced pedestrianisation proposals back in September 2024, as part of a wider 90 million pound scheme for the iconic street that intended to make it a “pedestrian-friendly public space”.

His mission is centred around returning Oxford Street to its former glory after years of turbulence, with the pandemic and the loss of VAT-free shopping largely cited to have had notable impact on the destination’s performance.

Various trade and retail organisations, including the New West End Company, had expressed support for the proposals, as did the general public, who had backed plans during a public consultation last year addressing the initial proposals.

Progress faced major delays, however, in part because of disagreements between City Hall and Westminster, as well as concerns raised by residents over possible congestion of traffic and lack of accessibility.