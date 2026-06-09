May’s heatwave helps clothing and footwear return to growth

May’s lovely weather in the UK helped retail sales increase by 3.7 percent year-on-year for the four weeks from May 3 to 30, up from 1 percent growth in May 2025, and above the 12-month average growth of 2 percent, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Highlights from the May BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor included clothing and footwear sales growing for the first time since the January sales, with non-food sales rising by 3.5 percent year-on-year, against a decline of 1.1 percent in May 2025 and a 12-month average growth of just 0.7 percent.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at the British Retail Consortium, said in a statement: “May’s heatwave drove a surge in outdoor and summer goods. Clothing and footwear returned to growth as shoppers snapped up summer essentials like sandals and sunglasses. There was also roaring trade in fans, lighter bedding, and outdoor toys, and food sales were lifted by bank holiday barbecues. As temperatures rose, many opted to shop online to avoid the heat, boosting online sales.

“While the sunshine gave retail a welcome lift, this momentum should not be taken for granted. Household finances remain under pressure, consumer confidence is still fragile, and many retailers continue to face rising costs. If Government wants to keep inflation in check and support growth, it must urgently tackle the taxes and levies that are driving up energy bills. Without action, cost pressures will build further, limiting retailers’ ability to invest and pushing prices up for customers.”

The Barclays Consumer Spend report also revealed that consumer confidence is beginning to show signs of recovery, as consumer spending grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, up from April’s 0.1 percent decline, but still below the latest CPIH inflation rate of 3.4 percent. Non-essential spending returned to growth at 0.9 percent after falling 0.3 percent last month.

Health and beauty stores reported a 5 percent rise in spend despite a 1.5 percent drop in transaction volumes, while clothing stores saw only a 0.8 percent spend rise with transaction volumes down 2.5 percent. Department stores faired a little better with spend up 11.9 percent and transaction volumes rising 8.9 percent.