McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks starts extension construction

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks has announced that construction on its 40,000 square foot extension will begin this month to add an additional 25 new premium fashion and food and beverage brands.

The new phase will be the centre’s sixth expansion since the designer outlet opened in 1995, and the additional 25 units will take the total number of stores at the centre to over 170.

Kenny Murray, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet as we embark upon our latest extension to the centre which will see over 40 million pounds invested in expanding and upgrading facilities over the coming year.

“Once complete, visitors will be able to enjoy some 400,000 square foot of premium shopping space and an even greater mix of fashion, lifestyle and restaurant brands. We’ve continued to enhance the brand mix following a strong couple of years, and this latest phase is the next step in creating an even better shopping experience for our local catchment as well as our short and long haul visitors from Europe and beyond.”

Set for completion in autumn this year, the extension will deliver an extra 300 parking spaces for visitors, taking the total number to 3,200, as well a year-round community space that will be expanded and enhanced, a new guest welcome centre, Premium Lounge, a children’s play area, additional guest toilets and a ‘Changing Places’ facility.

In addition, there will be a new footbridge added to improve access for both guests and the 2,600 staff who work at Cheshire Oaks. The new phase is also expected to create up to 300 additional jobs at the centre and generate further economic benefits for the local area.

Chris Farrow, chairman of the Ellesmere Port Development Board, said: “We are very proud to have Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, the largest Designer Outlet Village in the UK, on our doorstep here in Ellesmere Port.

“This is an exciting time for Ellesmere Port with this new phase of development generating additional employment for the town adding to the many fantastic reasons to live in Ellesmere Port, not least the unbelievable value for money, host of family attractions, incredible shopping and some excellent green spaces.”

UK construction firm Mace will serve as the main contractor for the extension.

No brands have been confirmed for the new extension, however, the designer outlet has added brands such as Cath Kidston, Puma and Karl Lagerfeld in the past two years.