McArthurGlen confirms Paris outlet opening date and first brands

The McArthurGlen Group, which owns, develops and manages designer outlets across Europe, has confirmed that its fourth destination in France will open on April 27 to the west of Paris.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Paris-Giverny is described as a “visionary” shopping destination and will house 100 stores spanning more than 215,275 square feet.

The retail group has invested 200 million euros in the outlet and has confirmed that brands, including Stella McCartney, Tod’s, Missoni and Emilio Pucci, will open boutiques alongside international premium brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld, and French label Vanessa Bruno.

McArthurGlen Group has also confirmed that the shopping destination will open the first outlet location for women’s lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret in the French market, as well as a L’Oréal store featuring 26 of the cosmetic giant’s luxury beauty brands.

Nick Brady, group managing director of leasing at McArthurGlen Group, said in a statement: “We are proud of the exciting mix of brands that are set to join Paris-Giverny in April. It was important to us when leasing this project that we offer our guests an extraordinary day-out experience.

“We have partnered with the leading fashion, lifestyle and food brands that have become synonymous with McArthurGlen designer outlets, while at the same time seeking to reflect the local region and celebrate Norman craftsmanship.”

McArthurGlen to open its fourth outlet in France at the end of April

The Paris-Giverny outlet has been designed to offer a complete day-out experience, adds McArthurGlen, mixing retail with a mix of restaurant and food and beverage options, as well as a dedicated Artisan’s village, the Maison des Métiers d’Art, which will highlight the craftmanship in Normandy.

This new concept for McArthurGlen was developed in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (The CCI) and the Chamber of Crafts and Artisanship of the Eure (The CMA), with the space conceived by world-renowned multi-disciplinary designer Mathieu Lehanneur.

The Maison des Métiers d’Art will enable the McArthurGlen to support local talent and nurture regional knowledge and skills and will feature 130 artisans when it opens, of which the majority are from the Normandy region.

The scheme will also bring 700 new jobs to the local area.

McArthurGlen Group currently manages 24 designer outlets in eight countries, including Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, and delivers total portfolio revenues of 5 billion euros a year.

Image: McArthurGlen Group; McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Paris-Giverny