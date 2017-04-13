McArthurGlen opens debut designer outlet in Provence

Europe's largest designer outlet firm, McArthurGlen, has opened its first designer outlet in the South of France, the first of its kind in the region. Located in Provence, the new outlet strengthens McArthurGlen growing European footprint and also marks the opening of the group's 23rd designer outlet.

The 25,000 square meter designer outlet houses 125 premium stores, including Coach, Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld, as well as eight restaurants and cafes. More than one-third of the brands currently featured at the new village-styled outlet are French, including ten brands which are new to the McArthurGlen portfolio, all offering up to 70 percent off retail prices all year round.

The outlet designer centre, which was inspired by the look and feel of rural Provençal village lie, was developed by French arthitects Marseille Architecture Partners (MAP), together with the architects ftom Marseille's Regards de Provence Museum. The centre was specifically designed to integrate with its natural surroundings, in respect to the highest standards of sustainable development.

"Our mission is to create and offer to our guests, French and tourists, a unique McArthurGlen experience: a high-quality brand-mix, a beautiful environment, an interesting and varied food offering, engaging entertainment and, of course, great discounts all year round, all of which come together for a memorable and enjoyable day out," added Christophe Deshayes, Managing Director of France, Belgium & the UK at McArthurGlen.