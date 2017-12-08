McArthurGlen plans seventh designer outlet in the UK

McArthurGlen, which owns designer outlets at Cheshire Oaks, Ashford and York, is planning to open a seventh location in Cannock, 30 minutes from Birmingham, in a joint venture with U+I, Rioja Developments Limited and Aviva Investors.

The joint venture will see the companies investing more than 160 million pounds in the project with the development set to span 285,200 square feet across two phases and including improvements to the road infrastructure.

U+I and Rioja Developments have already secured planning approval for Cannock Designer Outlet from Cannock Chase District Council in September 2016 following extensive consultations with the local community. With the project set to be developed and built by McArthurGlen, U+I and Rioja Developments, and once it is completed, McArthurGlen will manage the centre, said the companies in a statement.

Gary Bond, joint managing director of development at McArthurGlen, said: “We are delighted to announce what will be the Group’s twenty-sixth centre and our seventh in the UK, and we look forward to working with our joint venture partners U+I, Aviva and The Richardson Family. The new centre will sit within a rapidly growing portfolio which currently has an active development pipeline of 150,000 square metres.”

Construction of Phase I will begin in the early part of 2018 and the opening is planned for spring 2020 and will feature 80 stores plus restaurants and cafes, a children’s play area and 1,400 parking spaces, with views over the beautiful Mill Green Nature Reserve.

McArthurGlen forms joint venture to launch plans for Designer Outlet Cannock

The designer outlet, which is located close to Birmingham with a 40-minute direct train journey, is expected to generate significant local economic activity over the next ten years, creating over 1,000 jobs and increasing visitor numbers, which the joint venture states will benefit the local community and its businesses.

Matthew Weiner chief executive at U+I Group Plc, added: “We are delighted to be working as development partner with McArthurGlen. The site’s location and potential are enormous and now that we have secured the planning consents, we are focussed on working with our partners to transform this site into a thriving community hub.

“The high-quality shops, restaurants, and other amenities will attract visitors from near and far, stimulate the local economy and create over 1000 jobs. Importantly, this project will protect and enhance the natural environment which surrounds it.”

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cannock will be situated in what is one of the most densely populated and affluent catchments in the UK. Over 11 million consumers live within a 90-minute catchment, making it one of the largest in McArthurGlen’s UK portfolio. It will be located close to many of central England’s most popular attractions, including: the Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which attracts two million visitors a year; Alton Towers, the UK’s largest theme park; Stratford-upon-Avon, the home of Shakespeare; the iconic West Midlands Safari Park, and the popular chocolate factory at Cadbury World.

Commenting on the development, Councillor George Adamson, leader of Cannock Chase Council said: "The Council has supported the Outlet Village scheme over many years and I am pleased that it is now coming to fruition. It will become a major tourist destination and is a major boost for Cannock Chase.”

CGI Images: courtesy of McArthurGlen