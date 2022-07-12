McArthurGlen’s Cheshire Oaks to open rental pop-up with By Rotation

Rental app By Rotation is partnering with McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks to launch a 10-day pop-up this summer on July 22.

The opening at the designer outlet in Ellesmere Port will mark By Rotation’s first-ever pop-up outside of London and will allow shoppers to explore the peer-to-peer rental brand’s fashion app and rent items directly from the space.

By Rotation has a 300,000-strong community of users and will invite guests to rent a selection from more than 150 “sought-after” items, specially selected from the app’s top ‘Rotators’. Rentable brands will include The Vampire’s Wife, Ganni Jacquemus, Zimmermann, Rat&Boa and Rixo. Renting items from the space will operate cash and card free. Shoppers will need to download the free app and create a profile free of charge with no waiting list. Once approved, users can start listing, renting and buying.

Image: By Rotation

Commenting on the pop-up, By Rotation founder and chief executive Eshita Kabra Davies, said in a statement: “After many successful pop-ups in London, we’re so excited to be popping up in Cheshire Oaks and having a physical presence regionally. Our 300,000-strong community is based all over the UK so I can’t wait to meet our local Rotators as well as introduce our platform to new users.

“By Rotation is about making luxury fashion available to all, something we and McArthurGlen both have in common.”

McArthurGlen Designer Outlets said that the pop-up aims to be the first in a long-term partnership with By Rotation, as it looks to enhance guest experience and offer customers even more affordable fashion choices.

Image: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks

Kenny Murray, general manager at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, added: “Creating unparalleled shopping experiences for centre guests and the wider community is a priority for us. This is why we are so excited to work with such an innovative and meaningful brand as By Rotation, which reflects our own ambitions of creating more sustainable and affordable fashion choices for customers. We hope that the partnership will bring together both communities to connect, share and discover even more brands in-centre.”

The By Rotation pop-up space will open from July 22 to 31.