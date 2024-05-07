Me+Em launches new campaign amid US expansion push

Luxury British womenswear brand Me+Em has launched its first marketing campaign in the United States to support its expansion into the market.

Following the opening of Me+Em’s three debut US stores in the New York City area, one on Madison Avenue, one in Soho, and one in East Hampton earlier this spring, the new campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in the nation. Named “The New Addition,” the campaign uses the brand’s + sign as a thematic guide and emphasizes the brand's adaptability in supporting women across all facets of life.

Campaign imagery includes a blend of London landmarks and was shot by fashion photographer Carla Guler. The new campaign will be featured through outdoor, social, and print media, including prominent outdoor locations throughout New York City and in notable publications like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, among others.

"Me+Em has become one of the most iconic British womenswear brands of the past decade, blending high style with impeccable wearability, and we are thrilled to help launch its physical presence in the US market," said Sam Lewis, CEO of creative at T&Pm, the agency that oversaw the campaign creation, in a statement. "Working closely together with the company's marketing team, we have been able to provide a single, streamlined approach encompassing creative, media, and data to maximize the efficiency and intelligence of the launch, speeding activation and boosting performance for Me+Em."

Founded by CEO Clare Hornby in 2009, Me+Em has expanded rapidly over the past years. Earlier this year, the brand held a soft opening for its flagship store at 980 Madison Avenue in NYC and is set to open two new locations at Soho at 111 Mercer St and in East Hampton at 7 Newtown Lane later this month.

For their most recent campaign, which advances the ongoing brand story, T&Pm collaborated with the Me+Em team to handle every aspect of marketing. This included brand messaging, creative development, social activation, audience strategy, media planning, and customer relationship management.

"T&Pm has been a great partner for our US launch, providing a level of creative insight, media intelligence, and commerce know-how to deliver a campaign that encapsulates our brand values," said Clare Hornby, CEO and founder of Me+Em, in a statement. "We've already seen strong U.S. demand through our e-commerce operations and we hope that the new campaign and new U.S. stores are going to amplify interest from discerning American shoppers - it's an exciting time for us."